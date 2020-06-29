After a day’s break, petrol, diesel prices hiked again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: The prices of petrol and diesel were raised again on Monday, a day after there was no hike in the rates that were increased continuously for three weeks.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 80.43 per litre, following a 0.05 paise increase. The price of diesel will be 80.53 a litre following a 13 paise increase.

Since June 7 when oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision, the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by almost Rs 10 per litre in all parts of the country. The daily increase started on June 7 after oil companies resumed daily revisions in prices in line with the costs after a 82 day gap.

It may be recalled that the freeze in rates was imposed in March soon after the government raised the excise duty on diesel and petrol to boost up additional finances.