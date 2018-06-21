As Delhi govt gets back to work, Kejriwal goes on 10 day leave

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to fly to Bengaluru today to join a 10-day naturopathy course, officials said.

According to officials at the CM office, Kejriwal has not been keeping well after ending the nine-day long sit-in at Lt Governor's office. During the protest, his blood sugar levels had increased and even insulin injections were not working on him.

"He is likely to leave for Bengaluru tomorrow to join a 10-day naturopathy course to control his sugar levels," the officials said.

The chief minister had attended the naturopathy treatment in Bengaluru in the past for chronic cough problem. He was due to attend the course there last month itself, the officials said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the sugar levels were "troubling" Kejriwal and he had a prior programme to join the naturopathy course.

However, Kejriwal's visit to Bengaluru will delay his meeting with IAS officers.

The L-G had yesterday wrote to Kejriwal asking him to meet the IAS officers "urgently" to address their concerns.

The IAS Association had yesterday said that they were awaiting a formal communication for a meeting with Kejriwal.

"In the context of CM's assurance, we await formal communication for a meeting with him in the Delhi Secretariat. We reiterate that we continue to be at work," IAS AGUMUT Association had tweeted.

During the sit-in at the L-G office, Kejriwal had assured IAS officers of their "safety", calling them as part of a family.

The IAS officers had been boycotting meeting with ministers since the alleged attack on chief secretary Anshu Prakash at Kejriwal's residence in February. They had gone public to express their apprehensions about safety.

After which, Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues had started the sit-in June 11, demanding a direction by the L-G to IAS officers to end their "strike".

