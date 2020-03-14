After 7 months in detention, Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Mar 14: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who was released on Friday, after his detention for over seven months under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) met his son, Omar Abdullah in a Srinagar sub-jail on Saturday.

The two embraced warmly, according to news agency PTI.

Earlier Farooq Abdullah visited the grave of his father, former Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, which , is located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Dressed in a black kurta, a traditional ''Karakuli'' cap and sunglasses, he was accompanied by his wife Moile and grandson Adeem as he offered prayers.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, a five-time parliamentarian and a member of the present Lok Sabha, with immediate effect.

I am free beams Farooq Abdullah

According to an order issued by the Union Territory's home secretary Shaleen Kabra, the PSA ordered by the district magistrate of Srinagar on September 15 and subsequently extended for three months on December 13, stands revoked.

Abdullah was under preventive detention since August 5 last year, the day the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He was the first chief minister against whom the PSA was invoked.