After 5 days of CBI questioning, Rajeev Kumar leaves for Kolkata

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Feb 13: Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has been released by CBI in Shillong to return to Kolkata. Rajeev Kumar was interrogated for 3 hours in connection with Saradha chit-fund scam on Wednesday.

The Kolkata Police chief, who has been accused of withholding some documents related to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases, is being questioned by the CBI in Shillong since five consecutive days starting Saturday.

Also Read | Kolkata police chief contacting witnesses, says Kunal Ghosh; Demands strong action against Kumar

Investigation officers of both Saradha chit fund scam and Rose Valley scam were also present in the marathon 11-hour questioning on February 12, the official said.

Kumar was examined along with former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh for the past two days.

The ex-MP was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha scam and has been out on bail since 2016.

The questioning of Ghosh is over for the time being and he was allowed to return to Kolkata, a CBI official said.

The Kolkata Police commissioner had already spent over 24 hours in the past three days inside the highly secured CBI office here, facing questions relating to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scam cases.

The Supreme Court had directed Kumar to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.

The apex court chose Shillong as a neutral meeting place "to avoid all unnecessary controversy" and made it clear that Kumar would not be arrested.

The CBI moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Kumar's official residence to question him on February 3.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had rushed to the spot and staged a three-day 'Save the Constitution' sit-in against the CBI move, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah of plotting a "coup".