    After 48 hour mute order, Mayawati goes all out against Yogi

    New Delhi, Apr 18: After being put on mute for 48 hours by the Election Commission of India, Mayawati has gone all out to attack Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

    It may be recalled that the EC had barred Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours for a model code of conduct violation. While her ban came to an end today, Yogi's would be lifted by tomorrow as he had been slapped a 72 hour mute order by the EC.

    "Despite the ban, Chief Minister Yogi is visiting various cities and temples and indulging in antics by having lunch at a Dalit person's house. Yet, the Election Commission is kind on him," Mayawati said in a tweet.

    If such biased approach continued, then the conduct of free and fair polls would be practically impossible. Who is going to answer to the restlessness of the people on such issues. The BJP leadership continues to be as headstrong as it was before, she also said.

