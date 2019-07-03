  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After 3 years, Woman finds 'missing' husband on TikTok video

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Chennai, July 03: Welcome to the world of TikTok. No matter what the courts think about this Chinese app that has taken the country by a storm, this app has actually helped at least one woman in Tamil Nadu to trace her husband who had abandoned her three years ago. Yes you read it right.

    The incident happened in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu.

    After 3 years, Woman finds missing husband on TikTok video
    Video Graph

    Jayapradha and Suresh were married and had two children. In 2017, Suresh, a native of Krishnagiri, left home for work and did not return. Jayapradha however, lodged a complaint with the police after she enquired with Suresh's friends and relatives. The police registered an FIR but there were no further developments to the case.

    But, Jayapradha was shell-shocked when one of her relatives noticed something strange on TikTok. In one of the videos, a person resembling Suresh appeared. After Jayapradha confirmed it was her husband, the matter was reported to Villupuram police and they traced him down to Hosur.

    Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls in agriculture field in Tamil Nadu

    According to reports, Suresh left home as he was 'upset with certain developments'. He was working in Hosur as a mechanic in a tractor company and was in a relationship with a trans woman. He had been living with his mother in Hosur after disappearing from Villupuram, according to reports.

    It should be noted that the Madras High Court had recently ordered the state government to prohibit the download of TikTok and then lifted the ban shortly.

    More WOMAN News

    Read more about:

    woman tamil nadu abandoned video

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue