After 3 years, Woman finds 'missing' husband on TikTok video

By Simran Kashyap

Chennai, July 03: Welcome to the world of TikTok. No matter what the courts think about this Chinese app that has taken the country by a storm, this app has actually helped at least one woman in Tamil Nadu to trace her husband who had abandoned her three years ago. Yes you read it right.

The incident happened in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu.

Jayapradha and Suresh were married and had two children. In 2017, Suresh, a native of Krishnagiri, left home for work and did not return. Jayapradha however, lodged a complaint with the police after she enquired with Suresh's friends and relatives. The police registered an FIR but there were no further developments to the case.

But, Jayapradha was shell-shocked when one of her relatives noticed something strange on TikTok. In one of the videos, a person resembling Suresh appeared. After Jayapradha confirmed it was her husband, the matter was reported to Villupuram police and they traced him down to Hosur.

According to reports, Suresh left home as he was 'upset with certain developments'. He was working in Hosur as a mechanic in a tractor company and was in a relationship with a trans woman. He had been living with his mother in Hosur after disappearing from Villupuram, according to reports.

It should be noted that the Madras High Court had recently ordered the state government to prohibit the download of TikTok and then lifted the ban shortly.