    After 3-city tour, PM Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing COVID vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 29: After three-city vaccine tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be interacting with three more vaccine developing teams virtually tomorrow.

    The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's, the statement added.

    File photo
    File photo

    Among these, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, is conducting clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V in India, and has said it expects late-stage trials to be completed by March 2021.

    RDIF has spoken of Dr Reddy's being involved with distribution once Sputnik V gets regulatory approval in the country.

    Moreover, Biological E. Ltd has started early phase 1 and 2 human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

    Modi had on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

