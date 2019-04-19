After 25 years, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati to share dias for first time at UP's Mainpuri

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 19: At loggerheads for decades, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance in the Samajwadi Party citadel of Mainpuri on Friday.

    File photo of Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav
    Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the rally to send out a message to the political opponents of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. A grand tent is being set up while food packets for about 35,000 people will be prepared, SP district unit president of Mainpuri, Khuman Singh Verma informed.

    Reports, however, suggest that Mulayam Singh Yadav was not too keen on his attendance but was cajoled by his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who confirmed the SP founder's presence at the Mainpuri rally.

    Also Read | After 48 hour mute order, Mayawati goes all out against Yogi

    Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters.

    This is also the first time after that episode both the parties came together to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The SP is contesting on 37 seats, while BSP is fighting on 38 of 80 seats. Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have already addressed three joint rallies at Deoband, Badaun and Agra in UP. However, Mulayam was not present in any of these rallies. The SP patriarch is contesting from the party bastion of Mainpuri.

