  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    It’s historic, says Akhilesh on Mayawati seeking votes for Mulayam Singh in UP's Mainpuri

    By
    |

    Mainpuri (UP), Apr 19: Ending decades-long rivalry, , SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati shared the dais at a joint rally of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance in the Samajwadi Party citadel of Mainpuri on Friday.

    It’s historic, says Akhilesh on Mayawati seeking votes for Mulayam Singh in UPs Mainpuri
    Image Courtesy: @samajwadiparty

    Mayawati described the SP patron as a "real leader" of the backwards, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom she dubbed as "farzi".

    The BSP leader, who had snapped all ties with the SP after the infamous state guest house incident in 1995, arrived at the Christian College ground to a rousing reception by surging crowds, comprising mainly of Samajwadi Party supporters in the party citadel.

    As a SP MLA bowed before the BSP president Mayawati touching her feet, the SP patron, who was the first one to speak, welcomed her and asked his supporters to always respect her.

    "I and Mayawati are on the same dais after a long time, we welcome and thank her...", Mulayam said in his brief speech in which he also sought the help of the electorate for his election.

    In her speech, Mayawati defended her move to join hands with the SP and said sometimes in the interest of the party and people some difficult decisions have to be taken. " I know people must be wondering why I have come here to campaign for Mulayam Singhji despite the State Guest House case...sometimes in janhit and party movement some difficult decisions have to be taken," she said.

    "There is no doubt that Mulayam Singh has taken members of all sections of society along with him under the SP banner....he is the real leader, specially of backwards who still consider him as leader...he is not a 'naqli' or 'farzi' backward (leader) like Narendra Modi ...," the BSP supremo said.

    The BSP president fumbled while ending the speech and raised the customary 'Jai Bhim' slogan of her party. However, she quickly added "Jai Lohia'.

    After 48 hour mute order, Mayawati goes all out against Yogi

    Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters.

    This is also the first time after that episode both the parties came together to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The SP is contesting on 37 seats, while BSP is fighting on 38 of 80 seats. Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have already addressed three joint rallies at Deoband, Badaun and Agra in UP. However, Mulayam was not present in any of these rallies. The SP patriarch is contesting from the party bastion of Mainpuri.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MAYAWATI News

    Read more about:

    mayawati mulayam singh yadav lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue