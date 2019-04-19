It’s historic, says Akhilesh on Mayawati seeking votes for Mulayam Singh in UP's Mainpuri

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mainpuri (UP), Apr 19: Ending decades-long rivalry, , SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati shared the dais at a joint rally of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance in the Samajwadi Party citadel of Mainpuri on Friday.

Mayawati described the SP patron as a "real leader" of the backwards, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom she dubbed as "farzi".

The BSP leader, who had snapped all ties with the SP after the infamous state guest house incident in 1995, arrived at the Christian College ground to a rousing reception by surging crowds, comprising mainly of Samajwadi Party supporters in the party citadel.

As a SP MLA bowed before the BSP president Mayawati touching her feet, the SP patron, who was the first one to speak, welcomed her and asked his supporters to always respect her.

"I and Mayawati are on the same dais after a long time, we welcome and thank her...", Mulayam said in his brief speech in which he also sought the help of the electorate for his election.

In her speech, Mayawati defended her move to join hands with the SP and said sometimes in the interest of the party and people some difficult decisions have to be taken. " I know people must be wondering why I have come here to campaign for Mulayam Singhji despite the State Guest House case...sometimes in janhit and party movement some difficult decisions have to be taken," she said.

"There is no doubt that Mulayam Singh has taken members of all sections of society along with him under the SP banner....he is the real leader, specially of backwards who still consider him as leader...he is not a 'naqli' or 'farzi' backward (leader) like Narendra Modi ...," the BSP supremo said.

The BSP president fumbled while ending the speech and raised the customary 'Jai Bhim' slogan of her party. However, she quickly added "Jai Lohia'.

After 48 hour mute order, Mayawati goes all out against Yogi

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters.

This is also the first time after that episode both the parties came together to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The SP is contesting on 37 seats, while BSP is fighting on 38 of 80 seats. Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have already addressed three joint rallies at Deoband, Badaun and Agra in UP. However, Mulayam was not present in any of these rallies. The SP patriarch is contesting from the party bastion of Mainpuri.