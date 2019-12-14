DCW chief writes to PM, seeks safety for women on 12th day of indefinite fast

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal, who is on indefinite fast demanding justice for the rape victims across the country, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stating on the issue of atrocities against women that have been taking place in our country.

Maliwal wrote, "Today, lives of hundreds of our daughters and sisters are being ravaged every day. I myself am on an indefinite hunger strike demanding a fixed framework for punishments to rapists."

Her letter further reads, "Today is 12th day of my indefinite fast. I wrote to you on 1st day, seeking immediate action. I'm deeply saddened to note that despite this alarming situation and demands from across the country, there has been hardly any response from you to these appeals."

Earlier, this month also she wrote a letter to PM Modi demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.

The chief of DCW started her protest in the wake of the horrific incidents of the gangrape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian, the brutal rape of a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan and the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze.