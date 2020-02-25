  • search
    Afghanistan, defence deals, 5G to be discussed by Trump-Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: There are a variety of issues on the table when US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi meet today.

    Talks on Afghanistan, Pakistan, Asia-Pacific cooperation will be held today. The talks on Afghanistan are particularly significant in the backdrop of a peace deal that would be signed by the US on February 29 with the Taliban at Doha.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump

    India has remained largely silent on the peace talks, but has maintained that terror sanctuaries along the Durand Line must be demolished. India would also highlight key concerns regarding cross border terrorism and also the attacks stage managed by Pakistan in Kashmir.

    'Namaste Trump': US president faces difficulty with Hindi words like 'Vedas', 'chaiwala'

    In addition to this there would also be talks on the telecom sector, especially on 5G technology. This would be important in the wake of the US cautioning India about China's Huawei and its ability for surveillance. India, it may be recalled has allowed Huawei to take part in the 5G trials, but has not yet indicated its final stance on allowing the tech giant into the market.

    On Monday at the Motera stadium, Trump said that he was pleased to announce that on Tuesday the US representatives will signs deals to sell over USD 3 billion, in the absolute finest state of art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces.

    As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are now dealing with India, Trump said.

    Earlier at the Namaste Trump event, Trump said that America has always been a great friend of India.

    Taj inspires awe, timeless testament to rich Indian culture: Prez Trump in visitors' book

    He said that America loves India. America respects India and America will always be faithful and a loyal friend to the Indian people, Trump also said.

    "Five months ago, the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today, India welcomed us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad," he also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 7:38 [IST]
    X