Afghanistan: 5 terrorist killed after an IED explodes prematurely

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kabul, Nov 11: Five terrorists were killed and three others sustained injuries after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, the country's military said on Monday.

Reportedly, the incident took place at around 8 pm (local time) on Sunday when terrorists were planting a home-made IED in Haji Mehrab locality of Ali Abad district to target security forces, Afghan Army's 217 Pamir Corps said in a statement, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

No civilians have been reported dead or injured in the incident.

Earlier, 48 people were killed and dozens more wounded in twin attacks in Afghanistan. One attack took place at a campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province and the other in the capital, Kabul.

The suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden motorcycle into the entrance of the venue hosting Ghani's rally on September 18 this year claiming 48 lives. The attack was claimed by the Taliban.

Twin Afghan blast: Death toll reaches at 48, Taliban claims the attack

An IED is a Bomb fabricated in an improvised manner incorporating destructive, lethal, noxious, pyrotechnic, or incendiary chemicals and designed to destroy or incapacitate personnel or vehicles. In some cases, IEDs are used to distract, disrupt, or delay an opposing force, facilitating another type of attack.