Lawmakers from G-7 want India to be invited to meetings on Afghan crisis

Future course of action with Taliban after assessment by joint teams of India-Russia

Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visas says government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Centre has said that all Afghan nationals must travel to India on e-visas only. All previous visas have been invalidated in the wake of the evolving situation in Afghanistan following a take-over by the Taliban.

The introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa has streamlined the application process and hence the e-Visa has been mandated for all Afghan nationals coming to India, the government said.

The visas issued to the Afghan nationals stand invalid the government said and this would be with immediate effect. Further it added that the decision was taken keeping in view of reports stating that the passports of Afghan nationals had been misplaced.

"Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in," a release by the government said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12:39 [IST]