AFCAT result 2019 declared, cut off date to be announced soon

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The AFCAT result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The cut off date would be released later on. The exam was conducted on February 16 and 17 2019. However the exam to be held in Jammu and Kashmir was postponed due to curfew being imposed.

Candidates who clear their exams will have to appear for the physical and medical test. Those selected will be recruited as A gazetted officers in flying and ground duty, both technical and non technical branches. The results are available on afcat.cdac.in.

How to download AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Online Test) result 2019:

Go to afcat.cdac.in

Click on 'AFCAT 01/2019'

A new page will appear

Log in using registration number

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout