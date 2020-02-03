  • search
    AFCAT admit card 2020 expected to be released today

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The AFCAT admit card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    There is a likelihood that the admit card may be released today. There is no official confirmation, but going by past trends, the admit cards are usually released three weeks prior to the exams. The admit card once released will be available on afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT.

    AFCAT admit card 2020 expected to be released today

    How to download AFCAT 2020 admit card:

    • Go to afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
