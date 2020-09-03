AFCAT 2020 postponed: Check new dates

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 has been postponed. The exam has been postponed to October 3 and 4, 2020.

"AFCAT 02/2020 has been rescheduled to 03 & 04 Oct 2020," said an official note on the website.

The exam is held for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

Following the selection, the candidates will undergo training for all courses at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad.

IGNOU 2020 June TEE date sheet and admit card news

Candidates who will appear in the Air Force Selection Board for the first time can have their travel fate reimbursed.

For flying and ground duty (technical) branches the duration of the training is 74 weeks and for ground duty (non-technical) branches it is 52 weeks.

At the time of joining the candidates should furnish details of their PAN Card and account in the SBI/nationalised bank.