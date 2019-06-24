  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AES deaths: CJM orders probe against Harsh Vardhan, Mangal Pandey after 'negligence' complaint

    By
    |

    Patna, June 24: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Muzaffarpur on Monday ordered an investigation against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey over a negligence case filed against them in the wake of deaths of over 130 children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

    The horror of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome continued unabated in Bihar with latest reports showing that 140 children have died in the state.

    AES deaths: CJM orders probe against Harsh Vardhan, Mangal Pandey after negligence complaint
    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.PTI Photo

    Social activist Tamanna Hashmi filed a complaint case against Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and state state health minister Mangal Pandey in a Muzaffarpur court, charging them with negligence that led to deaths of children. The complaint petition said both Vardhan and Pandey failed to discharge their duties to contain the disease.

    We need answers for a possible solution, SC tells Bihar govt on encephalitis

    Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is a major cause of AES in India. However, other sources such as bacteria, fungus, parasites, chemicals, toxins and non-infectious agents cannot be ruled out. Muzaffarpur district in Bihar has emerged as the epicentre of the disease's latest outbreak.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today sought answers from the Bihar government on the high number of deaths caused due to encephalitis. The court asked the government of Bihar to reply on the adequacy of medicines, button and hygiene.

    More HARSH VARDHAN News

    Read more about:

    harsh vardhan encephalitis bihar

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue