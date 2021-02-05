Aero India living proof of India's ever-growing strength in defence, aerospace sectors at global level: Kovind

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Feb 05: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that Aero India 2021 is living proof of India's ever-growing strength in the defence and aerospace sectors at the global level. The event has exhibited that the global confidence in India's capabilities is growing steadily.

    Addressing valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station, Yalehanka, Kovind said, 'Past year has been a time of unprecedented hardships due to COVID19. Its adverse impacts have been felt in all walks of life over the world. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I'm happy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully.''

    ''Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success. I'm told that high-level delegations from 43 countries & exhibitors from 530 companies participated, many more across world got associated virtually. It's world's 1st mega event of this kind to be held in hybrid format,'' President said.

    ''I have also been told that 201 new business partnerships have been developed in the form of MoUs, agreements & collaborations among various nations & companies,''Kovind said in Bengaluru.

    ''The reforms initiated in India in the last six years offer unprecedented opportunities to investors and private companies in the defence and aerospace sectors,'' Kovind added.

    X