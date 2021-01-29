Aero India 2021: Here is how to register and watch the show for free

Bengaluru, Jan 29: With several requests, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has done away with the Rs 1,000 fee the public needed to pay to virtually watch the 13th edition of Aero India that is scheduled between February 3 and 5.

In recent development, the general public can watch the show for free. "Once people register on the portal, they will have access to various virtual exhibitions, inauguration and other aspects of the show online," an official said.

It is said that exhibitors, companies and other businesses can also participate remotely. However, exhibitors are required to pay a stipulated fee to the organisers - Rs 20,000 for MSMEs and Rs 40,000 for others.

"There are a lot of options for participants. Companies can showcase capabilities through banners, virtual pop-ups and videos, products and services offered by the firms, brochures, images, etc," the official said.

He added exhibitors can interact with virtual visitors through video/chat/SMS or email. "There will be facilities to track details of virtual visitors who visited your stall, schedule online B2B meetings with them and also participate in conferences," he added.

It is also said that there will be a QR code to exchange business cards, report cleanliness issues or give feedback. "Exhibitors and visitors will be able to experience everything that a person present at the venue does. They'll even have access to show dailies and other digital repositories," the official added.

As on January 28, there are 171 virtual exhibitors, up 17 per cent from the 146 as of January 22.

It can also be seen that the pandemic has forced the organisers to restrict visitors at the venue: Only 15,000 will be allowed in the exhibition area while those at the air display viewing area will be limited to 3,000.

Click here to login and watch the show online.