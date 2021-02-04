Aero-India 2021: B-1B flies with LCA Tejas in Bengaluru

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 04: The American B-1B Lancer Heavy Bomber was flown for the first time in India during the Aero India 2021.

The long range multi role bomber had flown to India last week from the Air Force Base in USA's South Dakota to perform a fly by at the defence exhibition and aero show.

The Bomber flew along with the Made in India Light Combat Aircraft Tejas during the flying display of various military aircraft at the inaugural event of the three day air show in Yelahanka.

Don Heflin, U.S.Charg dAffaire is leading a high-level delegation of U.S.Government officials and defence industry representatives to the Aero India 2021.

"I am pleased to head this years U.S.delegation to Aero India to show our continued commitment to strengthening U.S. -India defense cooperation, in line with India''s status as a Major Defense Partner, Heflin was quoted as saying in a U.S. Consulate General Chennai press release on Friday.

"U.S.participation in Aero India 2021 reflects our increasingly close bilateral defense ties and our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region", he said. U.S. participation in Aero India 2021 provides both U.S. industry and the U.S.military services the opportunity to strengthen military-to-military relations and defense cooperation with India, the statement said.

"Our two militaries work together to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. Public and private participation by the United States in Aero India 2021 demonstrates the importance the United States places on its strategic partnership with India", it said. LeadingU.S.defence companies are also participating in Aero India 2021, including Aerospace Quality Research & Development LLC, Airborn Inc., Boeing, IEH Corporation,GE Aviation, General Atomics, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, L3Harris, Laversab India, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Trakka Systems. Among the highlights of the show, a B-1B Lancer heavy bomber of the 28thBomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, will perform a "fly-by."

"The B-1B Lancer, a supersonic heavy bomber, is a truly remarkable aircraft, capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the United States, as well as from forward deployed locations. It carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the U.S.Air Force and is considered the backbone of Americas long-range bomber force", according to the statement. In the spirit of bilateral support for the hybrid defence exhibition, the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific based out of Hawaii will perform with Indian percussion (ghatam) artist Giridhar Udupa. The collaboration will be broadcast at a later date on U.S. Embassy and Consulate Facebook and Instagram pages.