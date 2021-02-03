Govt set to seal Rs 48,000 crore Tejas aircraft deal at Aero India show in Bengaluru

IAF to host conclave of Air Chiefs to discuss current issues

Aero India 2021: How air show made its way to become Asia's biggest strategic event

Plan to spend USD 130 billion on Defence modernisation in next 7-8 years: Rajnath

India is vigilant, prepared to counter any misadventure: Rajnath Singh

Aero India 2021: Audience enthralled

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 03: A full dress rehearsal for Aero India 2021, the country''s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, was held here on Tuesday with Sarang helicopter and Surya Kiran aircraft taking part in an aerobatic display at the Yelahanka Air Force station.

People watched with awe as the aircraft soared in the sky and performed various manoeuvres mid-air, a day ahead of the 13th edition of the three-day Aero India.

If the Brahmastra formation by the much talked about Dassault Rafale was breathtaking, the Atmanirbhar formation by Light Combat Aircraft, IJT, HTT-40 and Dornier-228 in Arrow shape brought a novelty to the show.

Aero India 2021: How air show made its way to become Asia's biggest strategic event

There were 12 different formations by various aircraft including Bhim, Dhanush, Rudra, Netra, Tejas Garud and Trishul formation.

More than 2,000 people attended the two-hour show on Tuesday.

The IAF and HAL were giving final touches to the three-day ''hybrid'' Aero India show starting from Wednesday, which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate.