    Aero India 2021: Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 04: Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMRGroup to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.

    The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 here.

    Aero-India 2021: B-1B flies with LCA Tejas in Bengaluru

    Airbus andGMRGroup will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services, an Airbus statement said.

    As part of the MoU, Airbus and GMRwill collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft, it said.

    Thursday, February 4, 2021, 16:24 [IST]
