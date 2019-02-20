Rafale Fighter jet shows spectacular maneuvers as Aero India 2019 kicks off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The much-awaited Rafale fighter aircraft was seen showing amazing skills at the Aero India 2019, the 12th edition of Asia's premier air show at the Yelahanka air base on the city's northern outskirts, on Wednesday.

The five-day mega event began on a sombre note, a day after two aircraft of Surya Kiran, Indian Air Force (IAF)'s aerobatics team, collided mid-air, killing a pilot and injuring two others who ejected to safety.

Flying at low speed, Rafale combat aircraft paid tribute to Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi who lost his life yesterday in a mid-air collision during rehearsal in a Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team's aircraft.

#WATCH: #Rafale combat aircraft fly at low speed to pay tribute to Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi who lost his life yesterday in a mid-air collision during rehearsal in a Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team's aircraft. pic.twitter.com/OGC3WPPAfM — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) also performed at the Aero India 2019 and paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who gave it the name 'Tejas'.

#WATCH: Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) performs at the #AeroIndia2019 in Bengaluru; also pays homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who gave it the name 'Tejas' pic.twitter.com/qZJSt38NrH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

Besides the controversy-embroiled Rafale jet, HAL's indigenous products Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Sukhoi SU-30, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet and B-52 Stratofortress bomber are also set to roar in the city skies.

India's aerospace hub was all decked up on Tuesday for a show of air prowess by birds of a different kind at the five-day biennial Aero India expo.

Earlier in the day, hailing Rafale fighter jet as "good" aircraft, Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India on Wednesday said that he does not find any scandal in its purchase.

"I don't see any scandal what I see is a very good aircraft which has been purchased by Government of India and which comes probably to fly here in the sky of Bengaluru and which will join Indian Air Force within six months," he said, according to news agency ANI.

The 12th edition of the international aerospace and defence exhibition will feature a total of 61 aircraft and 373 exhibitors. On Monday, 24 aircraft held displays as part of a dress rehearsal ahead of the event at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in front of enthusiastic spectators.

While aerobatics teams like Surya Kiran and Sarang got the cheers and whistles with their stunts and manoeuvres, the deafening roars of engines of fighter aircraft like Sukhoi 30-MkI awed the spectators.

The multi-purpose civilian aircraft Saras, revived after a crash that killed two engineers and a pilot in May 2009, will fly in the event.

On static display will be HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (PT-1), Light Combat Helicopter (TD-2), Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra) and ALH MICU (Medical Intensive CareUnit).

This edition of Aero India was marked by controversy with reports about it being shifted to Uttar Pradesh, which had taken a political colour, as the Congress-JD(S)led government in the state had hit out at the BJP led Centre against the alleged move.