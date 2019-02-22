Aero India 2019: Ratan Tata, Bipin Rawat on 2nd day of the show

Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat

Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat waves as he boards the Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' for a sortie on the 2nd day of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo

Ratan N Tata

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata on the second day of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Sarang display

IAF's Sarang display team performs during the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (PTI Photo

Rafale

French aircraft Rafale takes off during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (PTI Photo

IAF's Dornier aircraft

IAF's Dornier aircraft, flanked by HTT-40 and Hawk, manoeuvres during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (PTI Photo

Yelahanka air base

A view of parked aircrafts on the 2nd day of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo

Drone Olympics

Participants carry a drone during the Drone Olympics competition, on the second day of the Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (PTI Phot

Drone competition

A drone flies during the final competition of the Drone Olympics on the second day of the Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)