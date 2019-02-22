Aero India 2019: Ratan Tata, Bipin Rawat on 2nd day of the show
Bengaluru, Feb 22: After Tuesday's mishap, wherein Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi lost his life in a mid-air collission while rehearsing for the Aero India air show, aircrafts paid tribute to the late commander through different formations as the show kicked off on Wednesday. Various aircrafts from the Indian Air Force like Tejas, Sukoi, etc. maneuvred in the sky at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, the venue for the show. Enthralling stunts were performed by different aerobatics teams at the five-day show that will last till February 24.
Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, a keen aviator, Thursday was seen at the Aero India show here and he was closeted with his officials at the Tata Aerospace and Defence stall. "Tata arrived at the venue in the morning. He had a meeting with Tata Aerospace and Defence officials," a company spokesperson told PTI.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat
Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat waves as he boards the Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' for a sortie on the 2nd day of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo
Ratan N Tata
Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata on the second day of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Sarang display
IAF's Sarang display team performs during the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (PTI Photo
Rafale
French aircraft Rafale takes off during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (PTI Photo
IAF's Dornier aircraft
IAF's Dornier aircraft, flanked by HTT-40 and Hawk, manoeuvres during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (PTI Photo
Yelahanka air base
A view of parked aircrafts on the 2nd day of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo
Drone Olympics
Participants carry a drone during the Drone Olympics competition, on the second day of the Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (PTI Phot
Drone competition
A drone flies during the final competition of the Drone Olympics on the second day of the Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)