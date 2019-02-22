  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aero India 2019: Ratan Tata, Bipin Rawat on 2nd day of the show

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 22: After Tuesday's mishap, wherein Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi lost his life in a mid-air collission while rehearsing for the Aero India air show, aircrafts paid tribute to the late commander through different formations as the show kicked off on Wednesday. Various aircrafts from the Indian Air Force like Tejas, Sukoi, etc. maneuvred in the sky at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, the venue for the show. Enthralling stunts were performed by different aerobatics teams at the five-day show that will last till February 24.

    Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, a keen aviator, Thursday was seen at the Aero India show here and he was closeted with his officials at the Tata Aerospace and Defence stall. "Tata arrived at the venue in the morning. He had a meeting with Tata Aerospace and Defence officials," a company spokesperson told PTI.

    Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat

    Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat

    Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat waves as he boards the Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' for a sortie on the 2nd day of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo

    Ratan N Tata

    Ratan N Tata

    Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata on the second day of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Sarang display

    Sarang display

    IAF's Sarang display team performs during the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (PTI Photo

    Rafale

    Rafale

    French aircraft Rafale takes off during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (PTI Photo

    IAF's Dornier aircraft

    IAF's Dornier aircraft

    IAF's Dornier aircraft, flanked by HTT-40 and Hawk, manoeuvres during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (PTI Photo

    Yelahanka air base

    Yelahanka air base

    A view of parked aircrafts on the 2nd day of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo

    Drone Olympics

    Drone Olympics

    Participants carry a drone during the Drone Olympics competition, on the second day of the Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (PTI Phot

    Drone competition

    Drone competition

    A drone flies during the final competition of the Drone Olympics on the second day of the Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    aero india iaf bengaluru

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue