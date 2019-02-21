  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aero India 2019: In a first, Bipin Rawat flies in HAL's Tejas

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 21: Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat went on a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft- Tejas in Bengaluru on Thursday. This was the first time General Rawat flew in the home-made fighter jet, known for its agility, being the smallest and lightest multirole supersonic fighter jet in its class.

    After the sorties, General Bipin Rawat, said, " Flight in LCA Tejas was an experience of a lifetime. From what I could witness, avionics are very good, it's targeting is very good. It's a wonderful aircraft if it gets added to inventory it will increase our air power."

    Aero India 2019: In a first, Bipin Rawat flies in HALs Tejas
    Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

    PS Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, will also fly in the LCA Tejas later today, news agency ANI reported.

    Also Read | Aero India 2019: Lockheed Martin unveils F-21 multi-role combat fighter jet for India

    Then Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Arup Raha on18th May 2016 had his first sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), after which he called it a "good aircraft for induction". "It is my first sortie in Tejas, it is a good aircraft for induction into IAF operations," Raha said.

    The first squadron was inducted into the Indian Air Force as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited handed over the first two Tejas aircrafts to IAF. In 2017, LCA Tejas made its debut at the 68th Republic Day parade. Three Tejas aircrafts participated in the fly-past.

    The logo for Aero India 2019:

    The logo for Aero India 2019 is inspired by the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

    The Tejas LCA together with its variants, is the smallest and lightest Multi-Role Supersonic Fighter Aircraft of its class. This single engine, Compound-Delta-Wing, Tailless Aircraft is designed and developed to meet diverse needs of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy (IN).The Tejas LCA programme has achieved the rare distinction of completing over 4000 Successful Test Flights.

    The tri-colored silhouette of the Tejas LCA with the Ashok Chakra in the centre is the core motif of this logo, reminiscent of the spirit of New India. The defined outlines of the 'A' in Aero is symbolic of a fighter jet while conveying that Aero India is a premier global aerospace exhibition.

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat aero india tejas

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue