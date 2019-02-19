  • search
    AERO India 2019: Pilot dies after 2 Surya Kiran Aerobatics jets crash, 2 others eject safely

    Bengaluru, Feb 19: Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed at the Yelahanka airbase during rehearsal for Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. 

    Surya Kiran Aerobatics aircrafts. PTI file photo
    The 12th edition of Aero India Show will kick off on February 20th. The latest aircrafts have already landed at Yelahanka Air Force Station to enthrall visitors during 5-day exhibition.

    Bengaluru Police says, "One civilian is hurt. Both pilots have ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area."

    Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team:

    The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was formed in 1996 and are a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF. The team has since performed numerous demonstrations usually with nine aircraft. The squadron was composed of the HAL HJT-16 Kiran Mk.2 military trainer aircraft till 2011 and were based at the Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka.

    The team was suspended in February 2011 and was re-established with Hawk Mk-132 aircraft in 2017.

