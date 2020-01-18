Advocate urges Nirbhaya's mother to learn from Sonia Gandhi, forgive convicts

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 18: A senior advocate Indira Jaising urged the mother of Nirbhaya to forgive the convicts of Nirbhaya who brutally raped and killed her on 2012. The incident shocked the entire nation and made government to bring a change in the judiciary system of our country. Seven years after fighting a long battle for justice Nirbhaya's mother has been urged to forgive the convicts of such heinous crime.

Reportedly, Jaising took to Twitter to urge Asha Devi on Friday shortly after she expressed her disappointment following a Delhi court postponed the date of the execution of the four convicts.

Jaisingh tweeted, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty."

Nalini was arrested and convicted for her role in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

On Friday, Nirbhaya's mother tear into at the courts and government stating that the same people who had in the year 2012 raised slogans for women's safety are now playing with Nirbhaya's case for their political benefits and stpped the execution for their political gains.

While speaking to media she also denied reports of her entry into politics.

The Nirbhaya death-row convicts who were earlier said to be executed on January 22 at 7 am but it has been delayed now and set to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.

Nirbhaya's mother said that she will not be satisfied until the her daughter's rapist and murderers are hanged.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old daughter, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term. However, four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death.