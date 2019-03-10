  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Advise sons not join terror groups, top Army official advises mothers

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 10: A top Army officer has appealed mothers in Kashmir to help the force bring back their sons who have joined militancy, assuring them of safety and security.

     General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon also appealed the parents to stop their children from joining militant ranks.

    Advise sons not join terror groups, top Army official advises mothers
    Representational Image

    "From the core of my heart, I personally request all the mothers in Kashmir to please stop your children from joining militancy or terrorism and bring back those who have gone astray. I guarantee you their safety, security and 100 per cent absorption in the mainstream," he said.

    Also Read | Indian Army needs free hand to counter Pakistani e-jihad in Kashmir

    The Army officer was addressing a passing out parade of the newly-recruited cadets at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment at Rangreth in the outskirts of the city here.

    The Corps Commander said life was God's most beautiful gift and meant to live happily with the family.

    "Please get them back into mainstream. This one life is the most beautiful gift from God, live it well with your family and remain happy," he said.

    A total of 152 cadets, including 26 from Kashmir valley, were recruited into the JAKLI regiment after completing six months rigorous training.

    More indian army NewsView All

    Read more about:

    indian army terrorists

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue