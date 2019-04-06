  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Advani our father figure, deeply hurt by Rahul's words: Sushma Swaraj on 'booted out’ remark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remark on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replacing L K Advani with Amit Shah in Gandhinagar.

    Taking to twitter Swaraj wrote: "Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech."

    Advani our father figure, deeply hurt by Rahuls words: Sushma Swaraj on booted out’ remark
    Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj

    Rahul on Friday took a jibe at the "guru-shishya" relation between Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader L K Advani stating that the Prime Minister booted out Advani and does not even respectably fold his hands and greet the veteran BJP leader.

    LK Advani's 'reality check' a fervent appeal to vote out Modi govt: Mayawati

    "In Hinduism, guru is supreme. It talks of guru-shishya tradition. Who is Modi's guru? Advani. Joota maar ke stage se utara (Advani was kicked out from stage)." Gandhi said Modi had humiliated Advani, and added that disrespecting one's guru is not Hindu culture.

    Rahul's statement comes after Advani, in a blog, said that the BJP never regarded its adversaries as "enemies" or "anti-national".

    BJP denied a ticket to Advani from Gandhinagar, the seat he has represented in the Lok Sabha for many years. The party instead named Amit Shah as the candidate from this seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More SUSHMA SWARAJ News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj lk advani rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue