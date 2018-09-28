  • search

Adultery verdict: Women’s commissions have conflicting take on SC ruling

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sept 28: The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 27, gave its ruling that adultery is not a crime and it saw people getting polarised over their reaction. While some welcomed it saying it brought women on an equal pedestal with men by diluting an archaic law, others felt it would only see people indulging in more adultery, putting the institution of marriage in jeopardy.

    Also Read | Adultery not a crime, but ground for divorce says Supreme Court

    Adultery verdict: Women’s commissions have conflicting take on SC ruling

    A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra was unanimous in its call to strike down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalised adultery. It held the section violated women's right to equality.

    However, not all women and their bodies were unanimous over the apex court's ruling.

    Also Read | SC strikes down law on adultery: Timeline

    DCW chairperson against decision

    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, for instance, was not happy with the verdict and said on Twitter that it only gave license to married couples to engage in adultery. "What's sanctity of marriage then? Instead of making 497 gender neutral, criminalising it both for women and men they have decriminalised it totally! Anti women decision."

    NCW chief for the decision

    Rekha Sharma, the chief of National Commission for Women (NCW), welcomed the ruling said it should have happened long ago. She said the law belonged to the British Era and although the British had done away with it long ago, India was still "stuck with it".

    Also Read | Adultery verdict applies to all religions, but laws of matrimony remain separate

    Kavita Krishnan, secretary of All India Progressive Women's Association and a CPI(ML) Polit Bureau member also welcomed the verdict saying it was long overdue.

    Read more about:

    adultery women national womens commission delhi women s commission supreme court ncw delhi women commission

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 7:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue