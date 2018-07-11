Adultery should apply to women too, Centre tells Supreme Court

New Delhi, July 11: The Centre has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking to make men and woman equally liable for adultery. The current law is applicable only to men.

Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code currently is only applicable to men having sex with a married woman who is not his wife.

The Centre says that Section 497 was enacted to safeguard the sanctity of a marriage and diluting it would be detrimental to matrimonial bond.

The affidavit was filed after a petition had sought equal treatment for men and women under adultery law, which at present punishes only the men for committing the offence.

What IPC 497 states:

Whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery, and shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both. In such case the wife shall not be punishable as an abettor.