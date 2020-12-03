Religious conversion for the sake of marriage: The dire need for a law against it

Adult live-in couples free to live together without any interference: HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Prayagraj, Dec 03: The Allahabad High Court has said that adult live-in couples are free to live together without interference from anybody including their parents.

The court also directed the police to provide full protection to a couple who had approached it against harassment by the girl's family members. While allowing a petition filed by Kamini Devi and Ajay Kumar, the bench said that the Supreme Court in a long line of decisions had settled the law where a boy and a girl are majors and they are living with their free will, then nobody, including their parents have the authority to interfere.

Kamini Devi (24) and Ajay Kumar (28) fell in love a year back. They alleged that the girl's family was forcibly trying to solemnise her marriage with an older person against their wises.

"As the right to live is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, in which it is provided that no person shall be deprived of his right to life and personal liberty," the Bench comprising Justices Anjani Kumar Mishra and Prakash Padia said.

Further the court said that the in case of any disturbance, the petitioners should approach the SSP with a self-attested copy of this order.