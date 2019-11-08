  • search
    Adorable picture of tiger drinking water from river with cubs is quickly going viral

    New Delhi, Nov 08: An adorable video of a family of tigers drinking water from a river has gone viral on social media. The video shows four tigers three out of which appear to be cubs drinking water from a river.

    The 14-second clip was shared online by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) at the Pench and Central Indian tiger landscape.

    Image credit: @susantananda3
    "Next few days will be at the tiger capital of India- Pench and Central Indian tiger landscape, source of life sustaining water for many. Enjoy the clip of the family having water," the IFS officer tweeted.

    The video has been viewed over 5,000 times. It has garnered almost 700 likes and has been retweeted so far.

