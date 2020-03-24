  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Adopt humanitarian approach towards workforce, PM advises India Inc

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked captains of India Inc to ensure that production of essential items is not impacted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and there is no hoarding and black marketing.

    During his interaction with leaders of India Inc, the prime minister also asked them to allow employees to work from home, said an official release.

    Adopt humanitarian approach towards workforce, PM advises India Inc

    "The impact on the economy will be felt for some time to come," said Modi as he exhorted India Inc to adopt a humanitarian approach and not to cut down on workforce in spite of the COVID-19 negative impact on their businesses.

    Operations of domestic airlines to cease with effect from midnight of March 24

    "Prime Minister said that while the government was working on giving fillip to the pace of growth in the country, an unforeseen hurdle in the form of COVID-19 came in front of the economy.

    "He said that the challenge posed by the pandemic is graver than even that posed by the World Wars and we need to be on constant vigil to prevent its spread," the release said.

    Industry representatives from Assocham, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country participated in the interaction with the prime minister through video-conferencing.

    Modi asked the industry "to allow employees to work from home" wherever doing so is feasible through using technology, the release said.

    He exhorted them to adopt a humanitarian approach and not to cut down on workforce in spite of the negative impact on their businesses.

    The prime minister stressed that while the government was working on giving fillip to the pace of growth in the country, an unforeseen hurdle in the form of COVID-19 came in front of the economy.

    Coronavirus: Difference between curfew and lockdown, explained

    The prime minister further said the fulcrum of the economy is trust.

    "Trust has a unique yardstick -- it is earned or lost in difficult and challenging times. The parameters of trust are at a critical juncture in various sectors of the economy," the release said.

    Modi said several sectors such as tourism, construction, hospitality and daily life engagements including the informal sector have been hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    The impact on the economy will be felt for some time to come.

    Meanwhile, Ficci said that the government should not worry about fiscal deficit target as it made a case for increasing it by 200 basis points, which in turn can bring almost Rs 4 lakh crore of liquidity into the system. The government aims to restrict the fiscal deficit to 3.8 per cent of the gross domestic product.

    Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 9; confirmed cases jump to 471

    CII said its member companies will dedicate their plant facilities to help scale up manufacture and availability of essential goods and equipment needed to deal with the medical emergency like ventilators sanitisers, essential drugs, medical services, on a no-profit basis, and build a cadre of volunteers for public service.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi employees coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X