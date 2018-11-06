Adityanath, South Korean first lady inaugurate Queen Huh Memorial in Ayodhya

Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
    Ayodhya, Nov 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook inaugurated the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

    First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook, who is in India Sunday on a four-day visit, is also scheduled to participate in Diwali festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony of a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya.

    "Yogiji is most likely to announce Tuesday, during 'Deepotsav', the plan for erecting a 151-metre statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu. The place has not been finalised and it will be done after soil testing," Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay told PTI.

    Queen Huh Park

    Queen Huh Park

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook on their arrival at the Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya, Tuesday. Nov 6, 2018. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

    An areal view of city of Ayodhya

    An areal view of city of Ayodhya

    An areal view of city of Ayodhya decked up like a bride ahead of South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook visit for Deepotsav, in Ayodhya, Monday. Kim Jung-sook will be the chief guest at the 'Deepotsav' event being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government on tomorrow.( PTI Photo)

    Cultural performance

    Cultural performance

    South Korean and Indian artists perform at Queen Hau Park in Ayodhya. CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook in attendance. Courtesy: ANI

    Inauguration of the Queen Huh Memorial

    Inauguration of the Queen Huh Memorial

    CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook inaugurate the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya. Courtesy: ANI news

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
