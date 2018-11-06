Adityanath, South Korean first lady inaugurate Queen Huh Memorial in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Nov 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook inaugurated the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook, who is in India Sunday on a four-day visit, is also scheduled to participate in Diwali festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony of a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya.

"Yogiji is most likely to announce Tuesday, during 'Deepotsav', the plan for erecting a 151-metre statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu. The place has not been finalised and it will be done after soil testing," Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay told PTI.

Queen Huh Park Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook on their arrival at the Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya, Tuesday. Nov 6, 2018. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) An areal view of city of Ayodhya An areal view of city of Ayodhya decked up like a bride ahead of South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook visit for Deepotsav, in Ayodhya, Monday. Kim Jung-sook will be the chief guest at the 'Deepotsav' event being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government on tomorrow.( PTI Photo) Cultural performance South Korean and Indian artists perform at Queen Hau Park in Ayodhya. CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook in attendance. Courtesy: ANI Inauguration of the Queen Huh Memorial CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook inaugurate the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya. Courtesy: ANI news