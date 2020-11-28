Adityanath pitches for renaming Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’

YouTube
    Lucknow, Nov 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday pitched for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, amid the campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

    Yogi Adityanath
    "Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said, 'Why not?' I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why can't Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?" Adityanath said at a roadshow in the Malkajgiri division of Hyderabad.

    "In Bihar a newly-elected MLA of AIMIM declined to say "Hindustan" during oath-taking. They will live in Hindustan but when it comes to taking oath in the name of Hindustan, they hesitate," he said, speaking at Lal Darwaza in the Old City, which is seen as a stronghold of Owaisi's party.

    Polls for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 28, 2020, 22:12 [IST]
