Aditya Thackeray’s assets are worth Rs 16.05 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 04: Aditya, the first Thackeray to contest an election has declared assets worth Rs 16.05 crore.

Aditya Thackeray filed his nominations from the Worli assembly constituency for the Maharashtra polls that is being held on October 21. In his poll affidavit, he has declared seven immobile properties worth Rs 4.67 crore.

He says that five of them were gifted by his father, Udhav Thackeray in 2013. The other was gifted by his mother Rashmi last month.

He has further declared agriculture land worth Rs 77.66 lakh in Raigad district. A shop measuring 1,250 sq ft in Kalyan worth Rs 89.40 lakh is also part of the poll affidavit.

He has also declared shop measuring 1,960 square feet worth Rs 3 crore located at Thane.

Further, he says that he has a BMW car registered in 2010 and purchased in 2019 worth Rs 6.5 lakh. He also says that he does not have any court cases pending and neither has been convicted in any case.