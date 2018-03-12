Aditya Narayan car hits a rickshaw, Singer detained by Versova police in rash driving case

Aditya Narayan, son of veteran singer Udit Narayan has been detained by the Versova Police in a rash driving case. The incident took place near Lokhandwala Circle in Andheri.

Reportedly, the singer hit an auto rickshaw, hurting the passenger and the rickshaw driver. Adtiya has been booked under IPC 279 and 338 as per reports.

Earlier, he made headlines just a while ago for yet another wrong reason when he was caught in a brawl with an airline staff.

A video where the singer was threatening to 'strip off' the staff member went viral and invited a lot of flak from fans on social media.

According to IndiGo, the singer began to allegedly use expletives against its ground staff after he was asked to pay Rs 13,000 as excess baggage charge.

"Today on 6E-258 (Raipur-Mumbai), Aditya Narayan, travelling with a group of 5 people, was carrying excess baggage of 40 kgs. Amount to be paid for carriage of excess baggage came to 13000 INR. He refused to pay this amount to the female check in staff member.

He said he will not pay more than 10000 INR for the excess baggage and also used unparliamentary language with the female staff member.

OneIndia News

