Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi to rescue stranded Indian sailors in Chinese waters

New Delhi, Jan 01: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue 39 Indian sailors who are stranded in Chinese waters for months together.

In a letter, the Congress leader said, "A concerted effort should be brought into motion for rescuing Indian sailors who have been stranded off the Chinese coast aboard the cargo ships, namely MV Anastasia and MV Jag Anand, for months together without sign of any relief."

On Wednesday, the government said that the Indian sailors will be brought back soon as diplomatic talks are on with the neighbouring country.

"Diplomatic talks are going on for this successfully. Our seafarers will come to India soon," ports, shipping and waterways minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in reply to a query about sailors being stuck in China for the last seven months during the Cabinet briefing, earlier this week.

The Indians are part of the crew of the two ships, carrying Australian coal, that hasn't been allowed to offload their cargo.

There are 23 Indian crew members on the bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand, in anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13. Another 16 Indian crew members are on MV Anastasia, in anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20.

On December 25, China had said that there was no 'link' between stranded Indian ship crew on its Chinese ports and the strained relations with India and Australia.