  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary re-appointed PAC chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been reappointed as chairperson of the Parliament's public accounts committee (PAC), the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary re-appointed PAC chief

    Members for the public accounts committee are elected every year. The 22-member panel includes 15 members from the Lok Sabha and seven from the Rajya Sabha.

    Chowdhury was reappointed the chairman of the committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

    The PAC examines accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by Parliament for the expenditure of the Government of India, the annual finance accounts of the Government and others.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress pac

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X