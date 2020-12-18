YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Adhikari's resignation does not conform to rules of House, not accepted: Bengal Speaker

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 18: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said he has not accepted TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari's resignation as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House. Banerjee noted that Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally.

    Adhikaris resignation does not conform to rules of House, not accepted: Bengal Speaker

    The speaker also said that he had no clue if the "resignation is voluntary and genuine". "Unless and until I am satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, it is not possible for me to accept the same in the light of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the rules of procedure and conduct of business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly," the Speaker told reporters.

    Centre summons 3 IPS officers from Bengal to report by 5 pm today

    Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, submitted his resignation as MLA at the Assembly secretariat on December 16.

    The Speaker was not present in the House at that time. Banerjee further said that Adhikari has been asked to appear before him personally in his chamber on December 21 to make his submission in the matter.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X