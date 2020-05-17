Govt allocates additional Rs 40,000 cr more for MGNREGA scheme

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: The government on Sunday announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to help provide jobs to migrant workers returning home.

Announcing fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the allocation for MGNREGS is being increased by Rs 40,000 crore over and above the Rs 61,000 cr budgeted earlier. Also, public expenditure on health will be increased, she said without giving details. Investments in grassroot health institutions to be ramped up, she added.

"Government will now allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore under the scheme. This will generate Rs 300 crore more person-days of work and will address the need for work for returning migrants." she said.

She said a programme for multi-mode access to digital or online education to be launched immediately. Also, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel) will be part of this, she said. Top-100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020, she said.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister said reforms will be the focus of the fifth and final tranche of economic stimulus package to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the package would focus on MGNREGA, healthcare and education, businesses, de-criminalisation of the Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector undertakings, and resources related to state government.