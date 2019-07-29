Additional forces moved to J&K to prevent misadventure by ISI

New Delhi, July 29: There has been growing concern in the Valley after the Centre decided to send additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir. The apprehension is that the move is aimed at abolishing Article 35A.

The government has however clarified that there is no such move on the cards and the exercise was undertaken after several intelligence inputs suggested that the ISI would look to carry out a big strike ahead of Independence Day.

Further there has been an increase in the number of visitors owing to Amarnath Yatra and the ISI would look for some misadventure in the Valley, a source said.

During a meeting of the National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval with security forces, he was informed about Pakistan launching major strikes in the Valley. A requisition was made for additional troops in view of the same, the source told OneIndia.

There is a lot of uncertainty in J&K after the Union Home Minister granted approval for the mobilisation of an additional 100 companies of security forces in J&K.

While senior police officials have described the movement as routine, others felt that it could be part of the plan to abolish Article 35A. The moment the news broke out, people in several areas began buying essential items, expecting that there would be a long shut down.

The DGP of the state, Dilbagh Singh termed the development as a law and order measure. Political parties have however said that this kind of adventurism will not go down well.

Sajjad Lone, former minister said that such adventurism would mean an investment in the future for decades of violence and contempt for those who believe in Indian-ness.

There has been an apprehension that Article 35A may be removed ever since assembly elections were delayed and President's rule was extended.

In order to strengthen the Counter Insurgency grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in J&K, deployment of additional 100 companies of CAPFs are ordered, the Home Ministry said in an order.

In the wake of the Amarnath Yatra, there are already an additional 40,000 security personnel stationed in the state.

It may be recalled that NSA, Ajit Doval had visited the Amarnath shrine and returned to Delhi earlier this week. There is speculation rife that the move could be focused around the removal of Article 35A in the state. The last time such a huge deployment was made was before the Balakot air strike.

Sources tell OneIndia that there is a move to make fresh measures in the state. The official however did not spell out clearly, what the reason behind the move was. Each company comprises around 100 security personnel.