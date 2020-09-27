‘Your arrangements will take care of all': Adar Poonawalla praises PM Modi’s vaccine vision

New Delhi, Sep 27: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the UN General Assembly, assured the world that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help humanity in the COVID-19 crisis, the CEO of the Pune-based pharma company Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla said SII also shares and applauds his vision.

"Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next year?" Poonawalla asked in a tweet. "Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning the challenge we need to tackle. @PMOIndia," the CEO of the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume tweeted.

"We share and applaud your vision Narendra Modi ji, on providing vaccines to the global community. It is a proud moment for India, thank you for your leadership and support. It is clear that all your arrangements for India will take care of all needs for the Indian people," Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Sunday.

In his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, PM Modi said India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the ongoing pandemic.

"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India''s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Modi said in a strong assurance to the international community that is battling the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Modi told the 193-member UN General Assembly that in India and the neighbourhood, "we are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India."

He further assured that India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines.