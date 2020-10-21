Explained: How does the National Recruitment Agency, Common Eligibility Test work

Union Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi: What this step to reform bureaucracy is all about

Union Cabinet congratulates PM Modi for completing over 19 years in public life

Union Cabinet approves de-merger of Nagarnar Steel Plant from NMDC Ltd

Adaption of J&K Panchayat Raj Act: Highlights of the Union Cabinet meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Union Cabinet today approved the adaption of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act, 1989.

Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar while making the announced said that this move will help establish all the three tiers of grass root level democracy like in other parts of the country.

Cabinet approves bonus for central government employees, to benefit 30 lakh

Decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on October 21:

Union Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus and non- productivity linked Bonus for 2019-2020. More than 30 lakh non- gazetted employees will be benefited by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crores.

The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Cabinet approves extension of the Market Intervention Scheme for procurement of apples in Jammu & Kashmir for the year 2020-21 It will ensure remunerative prices for apples resulting in overall income enhancement of farmers in J&K.

Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and Nigeria on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes.