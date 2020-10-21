YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Adaption of J&K Panchayat Raj Act: Highlights of the Union Cabinet meet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The Union Cabinet today approved the adaption of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act, 1989.

    Adaption of J&K Panchayat Raj Act: Highlights of the Union Cabinet meet
    Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar

    Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar while making the announced said that this move will help establish all the three tiers of grass root level democracy like in other parts of the country.

    Cabinet approves bonus for central government employees, to benefit 30 lakh

    Decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on October 21:

    • Union Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus and non- productivity linked Bonus for 2019-2020. More than 30 lakh non- gazetted employees will be benefited by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crores.
    • The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
    • Cabinet approves extension of the Market Intervention Scheme for procurement of apples in Jammu & Kashmir for the year 2020-21 It will ensure remunerative prices for apples resulting in overall income enhancement of farmers in J&K.
    • Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and Nigeria on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes.

    More UNION CABINET News

    Read more about:

    union cabinet panchayat raj jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X