Actress's allegations are outright lies, was shooting in Sri Lanka then: Anurag Kashyap

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 02: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's lawyer on Friday termed the rape allegations against her client as an "outright lie" and said that he was in Sri Lanka for a film shoot and was not present in India in August 2013 when the alleged incident took place.

"In an FIR registered with the Versova Police Station, the actress has alleged that in August 2013, my client, Anurag Kashyap, called her to his house and sexually harassed her. My client presented himself for questioning before the investigating authority on October 1, 2020," read a statement from Anurag Kashyap's Lawyer, Priyanka Khimani.

"Anurag Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of the actress is an outright lie. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him," it said.

The statement further read, "These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August, 2013 have been widely publicised by the Complainant for the purpose of vilifying Anurag Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process. Anurag Kashyap is confident that the falsity of the complaint has been exposed, not only by the evidence presented by Kashyap, but also the ever-shifting version of events put forth by the complainant in the media. Anurag Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR have been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well."

Director Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case

On Thursday, Kashyap reached Versova police station in Andheri West shortly after 10 am and left a few minutes past 8 pm. An official at Versova police station said the filmmaker has denied the allegations against him.

"Our investigation is still in the preliminary stage. We summoned Kashyap to seek answers to the allegations made against him. We are continuing to gather evidence," the official said.

The actor, who filed a complaint against Kashyap last month, had threatened to go on a hunger strike unless the police arrested Kashyap soon.